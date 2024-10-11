Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,520 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.2% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% during the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.8% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $224,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,505. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMI opened at $226.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.06 and a 1-year high of $230.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

BMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.25.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

