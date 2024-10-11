Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,200 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 44.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 4,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $315,352.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,869.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, Director Paul R. Auvil III bought 20,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.25 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,054.75. The trade was a 700.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 4,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $315,352.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,869.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Price Performance

NYSE:ESTC opened at $82.00 on Friday. Elastic has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $136.06. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Barclays raised shares of Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

