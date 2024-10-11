Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,300 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 163,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,630,000 after buying an additional 47,805 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $8,598,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

NYSE:ELF opened at $107.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.84 and its 200 day moving average is $165.83. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.47 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,446 shares of company stock worth $3,984,609 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $260.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

