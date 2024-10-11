Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 24,100 Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,081,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,269,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,095,000 after purchasing an additional 254,261 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 167.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 128,934 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $484,000. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMMT opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.31 and a beta of -0.97. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $33.89.

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMMT. Citigroup downgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

