Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,800 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at $25,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of EXPO opened at $110.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.58 and a 200-day moving average of $97.79. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $115.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $132.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $415,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,310. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

