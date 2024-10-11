Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 4,363 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $61.62.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

