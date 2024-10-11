Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 4,800 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,209,000 after buying an additional 441,282 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,714,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,674,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,626,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,608,000 after buying an additional 391,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of COOP opened at $94.77 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COOP. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.