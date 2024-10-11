Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Toro alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 1,204.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toro by 2,057.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Toro by 522.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $82.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.94. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $77.15 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day moving average of $88.93. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TTC shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTC

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.