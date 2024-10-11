Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 30,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

