Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ESAB were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in ESAB by 302.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in ESAB in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ESAB by 181.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.74. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.43 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. ESAB’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. ESAB’s payout ratio is 8.38%.

Several research firms have commented on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on ESAB from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ESAB from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ESAB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

