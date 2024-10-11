Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of BILL by 201.6% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 344,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,141,000 after acquiring an additional 230,435 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 602.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 52,758 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,440,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on BILL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.24.

NYSE:BILL opened at $55.80 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $118.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.27 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. BILL’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,058.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,812 shares in the company, valued at $427,550.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte acquired 42,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,095,500.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,058.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,550.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 68,372 shares of company stock worth $3,404,826. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

