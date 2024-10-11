Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 6,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FAF stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.29. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $67.88.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 103.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FAF. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on First American Financial from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

