Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 100 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $143.18 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.78 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.67.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 10.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,568.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256 in the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.71.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

