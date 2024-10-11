Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 700 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 289.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 224.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 23.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $31.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.