Head-To-Head Review: Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) and Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL)

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) and Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Wingstop and Super Hi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wingstop 17.33% -21.18% 23.98% Super Hi International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wingstop and Super Hi International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wingstop 0 10 9 0 2.47 Super Hi International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Wingstop presently has a consensus target price of $382.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.29%. Given Wingstop’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wingstop is more favorable than Super Hi International.

This table compares Wingstop and Super Hi International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wingstop $545.65 million 21.21 $70.18 million $2.81 140.57 Super Hi International $733.36 million 1.57 $25.26 million N/A N/A

Wingstop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Super Hi International.

Summary

Wingstop beats Super Hi International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

