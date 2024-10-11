Head to Head Survey: Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) & Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS)

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) and Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Tate & Lyle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Borealis Foods and Tate & Lyle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Tate & Lyle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Borealis Foods and Tate & Lyle”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods -$1.58 million -75.72 -$2.94 million N/A N/A Tate & Lyle $2.07 billion 1.76 $236.32 million N/A N/A

Tate & Lyle has higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods.

Risk & Volatility

Borealis Foods has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tate & Lyle has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Borealis Foods and Tate & Lyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A -108.01% -7.73% Tate & Lyle N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tate & Lyle beats Borealis Foods on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The company offers dairy products, soups, sauces, and dressings; bakery products and snacks; texturants; nutritive sweeteners, such as high fructose corn syrup and dextrose; fibres; and stabilizers and functional systems. It also provides industrial starches; acidulants, such as citric acid; and commodities comprising corn gluten feed, meal, and corn oil. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

