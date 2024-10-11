Heartland Bank & Trust Co Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.3% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,520,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,345,000 after purchasing an additional 41,965 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.95.

GOOGL opened at $162.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,460. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

