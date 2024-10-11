Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 338,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 313.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,949. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of HL opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -44.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.0138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HL. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

