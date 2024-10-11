Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 237,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Hello Group by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hello Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,274,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,711,000 after purchasing an additional 555,602 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Hello Group by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,001,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 654,200 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hello Group by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 62,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 24,075 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Hello Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Hello Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $2.13. Hello Group had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hello Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Hello Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

