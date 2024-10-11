Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

HTGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Our Latest Report on Hercules Capital

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,338,045.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,207 shares in the company, valued at $42,338,045.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $28,992.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at $101,202.39. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,950,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 2,067.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 353,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 336,921 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,824,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,768,000 after acquiring an additional 298,992 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,920.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 221,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 210,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.99 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 57.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Free Report

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.