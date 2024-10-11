Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.2% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.50 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

