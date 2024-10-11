Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.15.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $130.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

