Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 997 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 732,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,543,000 after buying an additional 211,520 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $175.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $175.21.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.