High Note Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get RTX alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at $30,837,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 98,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in RTX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 126,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.13.

RTX Stock Up 0.3 %

RTX opened at $123.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.11. The company has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.