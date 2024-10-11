High Note Wealth LLC Has $363,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 897.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,334,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 954.1% during the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 9,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 524,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,160,000 after buying an additional 84,196 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 854.9% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 29,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.14, for a total value of $1,671,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,171,910 shares in the company, valued at $195,873,037.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,230 shares of company stock worth $47,190,190. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $185.95 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.83 and a 52-week high of $186.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

