High Note Wealth LLC Has $433,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

High Note Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,746,000 after acquiring an additional 20,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $530.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $510.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $531.03.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

