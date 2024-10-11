High Note Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,182 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.4% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,904.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,063,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 606,165 shares in the company, valued at $49,123,611.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,670 shares of company stock worth $958,267,937 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $80.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $646.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $81.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.