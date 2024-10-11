Hillman Solutions Corp to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HLMN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Hillman Solutions Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -966.00 and a beta of 1.66. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $379.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 158.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,064,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,039 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,760,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,134,000 after purchasing an additional 578,042 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 696,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 509,219 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 7,482,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,012,000 after buying an additional 503,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,498,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.