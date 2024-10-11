Holistic Financial Partners Acquires 458 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in Apple by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 83,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

Apple stock opened at $229.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.25 and a 200 day moving average of $205.14.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.