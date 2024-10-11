Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stake Boosted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hologic by 77.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $490,931,000 after buying an additional 2,753,016 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Hologic by 21.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,535,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,243,000 after buying an additional 450,190 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 60.9% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,338,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,669,000 after buying an additional 885,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hologic by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,780,000 after buying an additional 124,739 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Hologic by 4.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,271,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,666,000 after buying an additional 87,176 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,415.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,927.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOLX

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.