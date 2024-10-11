Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.3% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,230,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 125.7% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $1,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,822. The company has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

