Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $314.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $44.44.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,076,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $163,250,568.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 784,549,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,421,224,816.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,076,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $163,250,568.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 784,549,933 shares in the company, valued at $31,421,224,816.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,063.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,918,857 shares of company stock worth $6,421,694,213. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

