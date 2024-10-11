Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 6,100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hypera Stock Down 1.2 %

HYPMY stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.04. Hypera has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter.

Hypera Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

