Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $685,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,559 shares in the company, valued at $599,623.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $98.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.89.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.