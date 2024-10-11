Innes Smith Acquires 8,846 Shares of Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) Stock

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) insider Innes Smith acquired 8,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £9,022.92 ($11,808.56).

Innes Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Innes Smith sold 14,559 shares of Springfield Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28), for a total transaction of £14,267.82 ($18,672.71).

Springfield Properties Stock Performance

SPR opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.33) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.37. The stock has a market cap of £120.53 million, a PE ratio of 1,691.67 and a beta of 1.42. Springfield Properties PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 112 ($1.47).

Springfield Properties Cuts Dividend

About Springfield Properties

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Springfield Properties’s payout ratio is presently 1,666.67%.

Springfield Properties PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers in private, contract, and affordable housing. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

