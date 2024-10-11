Insider Buying: Atome Plc (LON:ATOM) Insider Buys 17,000 Shares of Stock

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard Joseph Day bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £12,750 ($16,686.30).

Atome Stock Down 2.7 %

Atome stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.96) on Friday. Atome Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 42.55 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 89 ($1.16). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.92. The firm has a market cap of £32.79 million, a P/E ratio of -594.72 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00.

About Atome

Atome Plc engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was formerly known as ATOME Energy PLC and changed its name to Atome Plc in February 2024. Atome Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

