Insider Buying: Atome Plc (LON:ATOM) Insider Buys 17,000 Shares of Stock

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard Joseph Day bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £12,750 ($16,686.30).
Atome Stock Down 2.7 %
Atome stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.96) on Friday. Atome Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 42.55 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 89 ($1.16). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.92. The firm has a market cap of £32.79 million, a P/E ratio of -594.72 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00.
About Atome
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atome
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Atome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.