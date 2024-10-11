Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,320 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 166,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,614,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Apple by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 83,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 553.4% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 48,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 41,169 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $229.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.14.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $212.92 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 61,019 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $13,802,497.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 187,043 shares in the company, valued at $42,309,126.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 517,924 shares of company stock worth $114,786,399. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

