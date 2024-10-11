Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG) Short Interest Up 13,250.0% in September

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,300 shares, a growth of 13,250.0% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Get Intchains Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on Intchains Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

View Our Latest Report on ICG

Intchains Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICG opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.78. Intchains Group has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intchains Group had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter.

About Intchains Group

(Get Free Report)

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intchains Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intchains Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.