International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $232.99 and last traded at $233.01. Approximately 778,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,200,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.30.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

International Business Machines Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.92 and a 200-day moving average of $187.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.