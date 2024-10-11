InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) vs. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Financial Comparison

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Free Report) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.2% of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and InvenTrust Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N/A N/A N/A InvenTrust Properties 2.46% 0.42% 0.26%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield pays an annual dividend of $8.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield pays out 79.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InvenTrust Properties pays out 900.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and InvenTrust Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield 0 1 1 0 2.50 InvenTrust Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67

InvenTrust Properties has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.49%. Given InvenTrust Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InvenTrust Properties is more favorable than Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and InvenTrust Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N/A N/A N/A $11.15 7.43 InvenTrust Properties $263.01 million 7.45 $5.27 million $0.10 288.80

InvenTrust Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvenTrust Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

InvenTrust Properties beats Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

(Get Free Report)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. The Group operates 72 shopping centres in 12 countries, including 38 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers. URW also has a portfolio of high-quality offices, 10 convention and exhibition venues in Paris, and a 2.5 Bn development pipeline of mainly mixed-use assets. Its 50 Bn portfolio is 86% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention and exhibition venues, and 2% in services (as at December 31, 2023). URW is a committed partner to major cities on urban regeneration projects, through both mixed-use development and the retrofitting of buildings to industry-leading sustainability standards. These commitments are enhanced by the Group's Better Places plan, which strives to make a positive environmental, social and economic impact on the cities and communities where URW operates. URW's stapled shares are listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor's and from a Baa2 rating from Moody's.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. Management pursues the Company’s business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (“GRESB”) member since 2013.

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.