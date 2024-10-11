Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s Largest Position

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 18.2% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $109,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $493.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $471.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.58. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

