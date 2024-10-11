Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $247,000.

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $98.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $74.60 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.64.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

