iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Trimmed by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.66. The company has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

