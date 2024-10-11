iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.39% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WOOD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.34. The company has a market cap of $184.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.79.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

