iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Increased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,362 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $56.37 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.