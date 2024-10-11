Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

JKHY stock opened at $181.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $184.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

