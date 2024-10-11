Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) Insider Purchases £12,555 in Stock

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) insider Angela Luger purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,395 ($18.26) per share, with a total value of £12,555 ($16,431.10).

Get Jet2 alerts:

Jet2 Stock Performance

Shares of LON:JET2 opened at GBX 1,416 ($18.53) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,398.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,381.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 832.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27. Jet2 plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 960 ($12.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,568 ($20.52).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JET2 shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.87) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.56) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.17) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Monday, July 15th.

About Jet2

(Get Free Report)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.