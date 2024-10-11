JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $213.41 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

