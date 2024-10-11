JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Guardian Asset Advisors LLC

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.13.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,068,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.22 and a 200-day moving average of $203.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.48. The stock has a market cap of $614.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

