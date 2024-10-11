JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Raised by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $51,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,451 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,510 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,194 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,594 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $213.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $225.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.